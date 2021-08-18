Child Pornographer Gets Max 50-year Prison Sentence

An investigation initiated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of child pornography this week resulted in a 50-year prison sentence for a New York man.

Matthew Holland, 29, of Newark, NY, who pleaded guilty in March to charges of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors, was handed the maximum sentence allowed by U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa on June 17.

The investigation began when one of Holland’s victims in Virginia reported to authorities that Holland had coerced her into sending sexually explicit photographs and videos.

The charges resulted froman investigation handled by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Officethat led to the discovery of dozens of victims in New York. That investigation was assisted by the Newark Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the Canandaigua Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who prosecuted the case, Holland, who was formerly employed as a teaching assistant in the Newark Central School District and as a teacher at the Canandaigua YMCA, engaged in a series of child exploitation and child pornography crimes between 2016 and 2020.

Those crimes included posing as a 14- to 16-year-old and using a Snapchat account to coerce minors to produce child pornography via social media; surreptitiously recording minors in states of undress in their homes, at a YMCA, and at his Newark photography studio; and downloading hundreds of images and videos of pre-existing child pornography from the internet.