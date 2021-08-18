Loudoun Under Tornado, Flash Flood Watches

Loudoun is under tornado and flash flood watches from the National Weather Service as Tropical Depression Fred makes its way across the region.

With multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast in the region through the evening, Loudoun will remain under tornado watch until 8 p.m., and a flash flood watch until 10 p.m. Heavy rainfall in a short period could lead to flooding in urbanized or poorly drained areas.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast in Loudoun mainly before 3 p.m. with wind gusts as high as 22 mph and a 90% chance of precipitation.

A watch means weather conditions could lead to dangerous weather; a warning means that dangerous weather event has actually been spotted. People in the path of a tornado warning should seek shelter immediately.

Loudoun County government offers information on storm preparedness, as well as preparing for flooding and tornado safety. The federal government also offers safety and preparedness tips for a wide variety of dangerous weather and other natural disasters at ready.gov.