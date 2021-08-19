Health Officials Recommend Booster Shots Against COVID-19

Federal health officials haveannounced a plan to provide booster shotsto people who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The proposed plan calls for people to get their third dose eight months after receiving their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Details are still to come and may change pending a formal recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but federal officials have said the doses could begin the week of Sept. 20. Officials say they also expect to recommend a booster for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after they analyze more data.

“The need for a booster COVID-19 vaccine for everyone is not unusual,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “Boosters are needed with many types of vaccines; it’s not any different than getting a tetanus booster every 10 years.”

The announcement comes as the Delta variant continues to spread and scientific data indicates that the vaccines’ effectiveness against the virus decreases over time.

The announcement follows last week’srecommendation from the CDCof an additional dose of vaccine for people who received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and who aremoderately and severely immunocompromised.

The Loudoun County Health Department also continues to strongly urges anyone 12 and older who has not yet been vaccinated to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

“People who have not been fully vaccinated remain at risk from severe outcomes from this disease,” Goodfriend stated. “Virtually all current COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are among those who are unvaccinated.”

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will be available from providers throughout the community currently providing COVID-19 vaccine, such as medical offices and pharmacies. It’s expected that the first people to receive the boosters will be those in high-priority groups such as nursing home residents, health workers and those with underlying health conditions, since they were the first groups eligible to receive vaccination last winter.

Visitloudoun.gov/covid19vaccineor vaccinate.virginia.gov to find a vaccine.

In addition to vaccination, to help curb the increase in COVID-19 cases that Loudoun County has been experiencing, the Health Department recommends that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay 6 feet away from people who do not live in their household, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, avoid contact with sick people, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested if symptomatic or potentially exposed, regardless of vaccination status. More information is at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.

To date, the virus has killed 284 people in Loudoun, according to the latest figures from the Virginia Department of Health, or more than twice the population of Loudoun’s smallest town Hillsboro.