Middleburg Humane Foundation Hires New Executive Director

The Middleburg Humane Foundation on Aug. 17 hired Sarah Wees as its new executive director.

Wees previously served as the executive director at the Southeast Volusia Humane Society in New Smyrna Beach, FL, where she worked to reduce shelter euthanasia rates and raised the revenue to update the shelter’s canine housing.

Wees was drawn to the Middleburg Humane Foundation because of the variety of animals it takes in, and is especially interested in expanding the Equine and Livestock program, she said.

“MHF is fortunate to have a shelter situated on more than 20 acres and I would like to see more of the land utilized to help local equines,” Wees stated.

The Middleburg Humane Foundation is a private, nonprofit farm shelter in Marshall. It was established in 1994 with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and adopt out at-risk animals and promote animal welfare through community outreach and humane education. The foundation took in 750 cats, dogs, equines, livestock, and pocket pets in 2020. It also operates a Trap-Neuter-Return program that led to the sterilization of 441 cats last year, a food assistance program to distribute free pet food, and a medical assistance program that helps pet owners find reduced cost veterinary care. Its growing humane education program welcomes students ranging from preschool to third year veterinary students at Virginia Tech for on-site experiential learning.

Wees joins a team of four full-time administrative staff, and four part-time and three full-time animal care staff.

“I hope to work with my new team to build on our current programs and introduce new enrichment programs, such as dog play groups,” Wees stated.

Learn more about the Middleburg Humane Foundation at MiddleburgHumane.org or on social media.