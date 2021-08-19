More Rain Coming: Loudoun Under Flash Flood Watch Through Friday Morning

Loudoun once again will be under a flash flood watch from 2 a.m. through Friday morning as the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Fred continue to dump rain in the region.

The National Weather Service has warned showers and thunderstorms could lead to scattered flash flooding along the Mid-Atlantic Friday, including Loudoun. Thunderstorms may be capable of producing heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches per hour, which may result in rapid rises on streams, creeks, and in urban and poor drainage areas. This will especially be the case where there has already been heavy rainfall.

A watch means weather conditions could lead to dangerous weather; a warning means that dangerous weather event has actually been spotted. Loudoun County government offersinformation on storm preparedness, as well aspreparing for floodingandtornado safety. The federal government also offerssafety and preparedness tips for a wide variety of dangerous weather and other natural disasters at ready.gov.