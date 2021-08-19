Randall Named to Thinktank’s National Healthcare Panel

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) is among 14 people from across the country named to a task force assembled by DC-based thinktank the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Randall was one of two nominations offered by the National Association of Counties to the Public Heath Forward Commission, and is one of four elected officials serving on the task force.

“Now more than ever, the importance of having strong, equitable policies in the public health arena are proving to be immensely important,” Randall stated. “I will encourage my co-commission members to include mental health treatment and accessibility as a key factor in overall public health discussions and decisions. I look forward to joining health experts, national health organizations and former and current elected leaders as we embark on this groundbreaking work that will have a long-lasting impact on public health in America.”

The commission plans to conduct research, interviews, town halls, listening sessions, and roundtable discussions with federal, state, and local partners as well as public health professionals from other sectors. That, they hope, will lead to a framework for a robust public health system.

The United States remains the most expensive country for healthcare among developed countries, according to a study from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, but offers people less access to healthcare services.

The other members of the commission include former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe; Douglas County, NE, Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson; NAACP National Board of Directors member and Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President and CEO Michael Curry; America’s Health Insurance Plans President and CEO Matt Eyles; Lutheran Services in America President and CEO Charlotte Haberaecker; American Medical Association Chief Health and Science Officer Dr. Mira Irons; former Kansas City, MO Mayor Sly James; former Ohio Governor John Kasich; former San Antonio, TX Mayor Rob Nirenberg; Wethersfield, CT Mayor Michael Rell; Business Roundtable Executive Vice President for Policy Kristen Silverberg; former Colorado state Rep. Jonathan Singer; and former South Dakota state Sen. Deb Sohotl.