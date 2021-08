Between now and the end of October, Loudoun County will be periodically closing one lane along Rt. 15 between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road to conduct soil testing associated with the planned widening of the road to a four-lane, median divided highway.

Drivers will be funneled through alternating one-lane traffic through the work site.

Dates and times of upcoming closures will be posted prior to each planned lane closure at loudoun.gov/route15northwidening.