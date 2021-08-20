America’s 9/11 Ride Thunders Through Leesburg

In what has become one of Leesburg’s most popular late summer traditions, the America’s 9/11 Ride rumbled down King Street this afternoon.

The America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride takes hundreds of motorcycle riders from Shanksville, PA, the site of the Flight 93 plane crash, and stops at the Pentagon before ending at the World Trade Center site in honoring the memory of the heroes, volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

For more information, go to americas911ride.org.













