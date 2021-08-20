Dulles Town Center Vaccination Site Extended 1 Week; New Site Planned

Loudoun County will continue providing vaccinations to anyone 12 years and older at the Dulles Town Center clinic for a week longer than planned, as the county prepares to open another, smaller vaccination site in September.

The Dulles Town Center vaccination site will close permanently at noon at Friday, Sept. 3. Details about the new vaccination site will be released as soon as possible, according to the county government.

Facing slower demand, the vaccination site has already shifted to limited hours of operation. The complete schedule is posted on the county’s website atloudoun.gov/covid19vaccine. No appointment is necessary; however, residents make may an appointment on the county’s website.

COVID-19 vaccines also remain available from providers throughout the community, such as medical offices and pharmacies. Vaccination sites can be found at vaccines.gov, and vaccination is available to everyone 12 years and older for free.

In addition to vaccination, to help curb the increase in COVID-19 cases that Loudoun County has been experiencing, the Health Department recommends that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay 6 feet away from people who do not live in their household, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, avoid contact with sick people, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested if symptomatic or potentially exposed, regardless of vaccination status. More information is at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.