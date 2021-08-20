Loudoun Residents Asked to Take Hazard Survey

County officials are encouraging Loudoun residents and business owners to help build community resilience to disasters by participating in theNorthern Virginia Hazard Mitigation Survey.

Loudoun County and its towns are part of a regionwide effort to update the Northern Virginia Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan identifies strategies for reducinfg or eliminating loss of life, injury, and property damage caused by disasters as well as the long-term risks that result from hazards such as floods, severe storms, tornadoes, wildfires and winter weather.

In addition to preventing loss of life, injury and damage to buildings and infrastructure, hazard mitigation can prevent damage to a community’s economic, social and environmental well-being.

The survey asks questions about natural hazards they are concerned about or have directly experienced in the past five years, as well as for opinions on proposed mitigation strategies.

The survey is open through Sept. 15, and is online at surveymonkey.com/r/NorthernVirginiaHazardMitigationSurvey.