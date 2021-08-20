Man Jailed After Alleged Assault with Hammer

A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an alleged assault with a hammer on Rt. 7.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard interchange at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a man attempting to hit another man with a hammer.

A witness reported that two men were in a vehicle and that the driver was driving erratically. The vehicle pulled over to the side of the road and one man got out. When a passerby stopped to offer assistance, the second man go out of the vehicle and began chasing the other man with a hammer.

During the confrontation, the suspect struck the passerby’s windshield with the hammer, causing damage.

The suspect was charged with assault and destruction of property. He was held at the Adult Detention Center pending bond review.