Letter: Michael Donatelli, Lucketts

Editor: I read with interest the periodic closing of the travel lanes on Rt. 15 between Battlefield Parkway and Montresor Road for soil testing between now and the end of October for the design of the future work to the roadway. Why is this just now being publicly announced as it actually started about four weeks ago? Also, why does this type of work have to be accomplished during the day?

I do concede that working during nighttimehours does have effectson safety but with the use of portable lights and Truck Mounted Attenuator vehicles (which are normallyin place during daylight hours anyway), can eliminate the massive backups and decrease the major inconvenienceto the traveling public.

A more concerning issue is how this affects the response of emergency vehicles. With a 2- to 3-mile backup, how are they going to get around? Yes, I havewitnessed up to 5-mile backups in the past years due to road work.

Looking forward, this is nothing compared to how it’s going to be when construction actually begins, especially since we are supposedly getting the new four lanes to two lanes.

Michael Donatelli, Lucketts