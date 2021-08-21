Revolution Acquires Evergreen Sportsplex

The Evergreen Sportsplex has been acquired by Revolution Investments LLC, the company announced Saturday.

“We are not aware of any similar investment of this size for the benefit of a youth soccer club in the Metro D.C. area. It is our hope that other clubs will seek similar funding and that the overall level of soccer in the region will be elevated across the board,” stated Managing Partner Jim Miller.

Virginia Revolution Soccer Club’s Founder and Technical Director Niko Eckart said the Virginia Revolution Sportsplex facility will help the club attract new young players and coaches and to substantially grow the organization.

“For Virginia Revolution, the sportsplex is an amazing opportunity that only comes around once in a lifetime,” Eckart said. “We are looking forward to taking full advantage of it and promoting the growth of Virginia Revolution, youth sports, and sports tourism in Loudoun County.”

Built in 2014 and located at 19623 Evergreen Mills Road south of Leesburg, the 37-acre sportsplex includes a stadium and four newly renovated lighted turf fields. Virginia Revolution Sportsplex will continue to operate as a multi-sport facility supporting soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, football, and similar sports, according to the announcement.

Virginia Revolution was formed by Eckart in 2018 with a mission to create a club with a community culture that he felt was missing in the region.

He said long-term goal is to inspire youth to remain active in sports throughout their teen years, and live more healthy, fulfilling, and well-rounded lives as a result, thriving in a positive environment where all ages and abilities can develop technical skills, critical thinking, and interpersonal connections. “The Sportsplex acquisition is fundamental in uniting our teams and programs in one geographic location and truly creating a community environment,” he stated in the announcement.