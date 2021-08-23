Cournoyer Tapped as Next Lovettsville Town Manager

The Lovettsville Town Council voted unanimously Thursday night to appoint Jason L. Cournoyer as the next town manager.

Cournoyer was one of two finalists to replace Sam Finz, the town’s longtime management consultant and on-again, off-again town manager who will retire in October.

For the past seven years, Cournoyer has worked for theTown of Leesburg and serves as the town’smanagement and budget officer.

Prior to serving in Leesburg,Cournoyer was a senior management analyst for the Loudoun County government. He also has worked for Fairfax County, the North Carolina State Treasurer Department and the Wake County, NC Manager’s Office. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from North Caroline State University and a bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University.

Cournoyer will begin his new duties Sept. 27.

Finz took over the position in November 2020 after the council voted to fire Rob Ritter, who had served two years in the post. Prior to Ritter, Larry Hughes served as interim town manager following an earlier retirement by Finz, who now has served at town manager or interim town manager several times.

Finz helped then-mayor Elaine Walker and the Town Council hire their first town manager, Tim Faust, in 2005. When Faust left the town a year later, Finz again helped recruit Keith Markel for the position. In 2014, when Markel left to take a job as Leesburg’s deputy town manager, Finz returned to help recruit yet another town manager, Laszlo Palko.

Finz took on the role of interim town manager for a third time when Palko resigned in summer 2017 to become the city manager of Manassas Park. In December 2017, the Town Council appointed Finz as permanent town manager. He resigned July 6, 2018, for health-related reasons, and Ritter was hired.

Earlier this month, the Town Council named the recently expanded Town Hall complex in honor of Finz.

In an email to his Town of Leesburg colleagues Friday morning,Cournoyer said he was looking forward to the new challenges.

“The appointment as Town Manager is a great honor for me, and I am excited about the opportunity and different challenges that the position will bring,” he wrote. “The decision to accept the position was made more difficult due to the quality of professionals and the great working environment at the Town of Leesburg.I know already how much I am going to miss working with all of you; but I am certain that our professional and personal relationships will continue.”