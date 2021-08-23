Loudoun Hunger Relief Earns Perfect Score in Charity Oversight

Loudoun Hunger Relief is one of only 74 charities in the U.S. and the only in nonprofit in Loudoun County to earn a perfect score from Charity Navigator, which rates more than 9,000 charities.

Charity Navigator assesses nonprofits in the U.S. for their financial stability and best practices of accountability and transparency, aiming to help donors give wisely and effectively. It is the largest organization of its type in the country.

Loudoun Hunger earned perfect scores in both financial health and accountability and transparency, something less than 1% of nonprofits evaluated by Charity Navigator have achieved. The nonprofit has also earned a four-star rating, the highest rating, for five years running.

“Loudoun Hunger Relief is deeply committed to honoring the generosity and intent of every person, organization, and business that gives to ensure that everyone has enough to eat in our community,” stated Loudoun Hunger Relief President and CEO Jennifer Montgomery. “We’re happy to share the Charity Navigator recognition with our donors because it reflects LHR’s longstanding efforts to be good stewards of the resources it receives in the most productive, accessible and efficient way possible for the community.”

Loudoun Hunger Relief is the county’s largest hunger nonprofit, founded in 1991. The new rating comes as its response continues to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the nonprofit saw its demand triple in a matter of weeks. From March 2020 to March 2021, Loudoun Hunger distributed 2.6 million pounds of food, compared to 1.75 million pounds the year before. Nearly 70% of those served in 2020 had never needed assistance before.