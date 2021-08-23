Morven Wraps 2021 Polo Season

Polin in the Park at Morven Park wrapped up its 2021 season Saturday night with another close double-header in front a crowd of hundreds.

The season featured family-friendly arena polo matches every Saturday night starting on July 17. Guests bought car passes and were encouraged to bring their own food and drinks for a picnic on the lawn, with more treats available from vendors on site. Each night featured polo players from around the world.

For more information go to: PoloInThePark.org.