Sterling Man Jailed After Sterling Shooting

A 43-year-old Sterling man was arrested Sunday after allegedly discharging a firearm in the parking lot of a convenience store and pointing the weapon at a customer inside.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the High Up Mart in Enterprise Street at 5:28 p.m. Aug. 22 after the shot was fired. They found the suspect had fled into a restaurant restroom. After a few minutes, he exited the restroom and was taken into custody. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

Felix A. Rodriguez Valdez was charged with two counts of discharging a weapon, one count of simple assault, four counts of reckless handing of a firearm, one count of brandishing a firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is not a U.S. citizen. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.