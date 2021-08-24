Info Meeting on Philomont Firehouse Sept. 9

Loudoun County will host a meeting to hear input from the community on the Philomont Fire and Rescue Station Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Woodgrove High School, 36811 Allder School Road in Purcellville.

Meeting materials, including a sign-up and comment form, are at loudoun.gov/philomontstation. Members of the public must sign up in advance to ask questions at the event. Signups are due by noon Wednesday, Sept. 8.

County staff members will discuss a feasibility study of renovating the current fire station site, after public outcry against the county’s plans to instead build a new one in an open field that until last year hosted the Philomont Horse Show, and which is owned by the Philomont Volunteer Fire Department. The horse show, which the volunteers hosted as a fundraiser since 1957, was retired last year.

More information about the Philomont Fire and Rescue Station project, including a link to sign up for updates about the project and upcoming public meeting, is at loudoun.gov/philomontstation.