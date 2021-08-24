Loudoun Delays Athletics Games Start-Times Due to Heat

A number of Loudoun County high school sports teams will take the field tonight, although an hour later than originally scheduled due to the heat. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures across the county could reach 94 degrees.

The Stone Bridge vs. Tuscarora field hockey game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Woodgrove High School field hockey heads Loudoun County High School for a 7:45 p.m. tilt.

In anticipation of high temperatures again tomorrow, Stone Bridge High School’s football season opener has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.