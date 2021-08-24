Freshmen practice football on the artificial turf field at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg. [Danielle Nadler/Loudoun Now]
Education 

Loudoun Delays Athletics Games Start-Times Due to Heat

LoudounNow 0 Comments

A number of Loudoun County high school sports teams will take the field tonight, although an hour later than originally scheduled due to the heat. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures across the county could reach 94 degrees.

The Stone Bridge vs. Tuscarora field hockey game has been moved to 6:30 p.m. Woodgrove High School field hockey heads Loudoun County High School for a 7:45 p.m. tilt.

In anticipation of high temperatures again tomorrow, Stone Bridge High School’s football season opener has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m.

SHARE ON
WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInGoogle+Pin ItEmailBuffer

Leave a Reply