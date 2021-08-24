Loudoun’s COVID Case Counts Now Double Last Year’s

Loudoun County is now seeing more than twice as many new COVID-19 cases per day compared to this time last year, according to numbers from the Virginia Department of Health, although those cases are seldom putting people in the hospital or killing them.

The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 24 was 63.3 new cases per day, compared to 29.6 on Aug. 24, 2020, in the depths of pandemic-era closures and lockdowns.

That is still well short of Loudoun’s high of 324 average new cases per day, seen on Jan. 29, 2021, but also raises questions as cooler weather approaching and students headed back to the classrooms with the more dangerous and contagious Delta variant still at large. It also comes not long after the pandemic hit its lowest ebb in Loudoun, when from July 3-5 the county averaged less than one new case a day.

And with vaccines usually protecting even breakthrough cases from the most serious effects of the virus, hospitalizations remain similar to last summer. On both Aug. 24, 2021 and Aug. 24, 2020 Loudoun’s seven-day rolling average showed less than one new hospitalization a day. And Loudoun recently went well over a month without the virus killing anyone, from June 23 to Aug. 14.

Yesterday, the Pfizer vaccine was the first to attain full FDA approval, with all three COVID-19 vaccines previously working under an emergency use authorization. However all three had been tested for safety before that authorization, and now are also part of the biggest safety study possible—widespread usage to try to curb the pandemic and save lives. Serious side effects have been rare.

With that information, local, state and federal health officials are now recommending a booster shot for people who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, with specific plans for those booster shots on their way from the CDC. Officials say they also expect to recommend a booster for those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine after they analyze more data.

Go to loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine or vaccinate.virginia.gov to find a vaccine.

In addition to vaccination, to help curb the increase in COVID-19 cases that Loudoun County has been experiencing, the Health Department recommends that everyone wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay 6 feet away from people who do not live in their household, cover coughs and sneezes, wash their hands frequently, stay home when sick, avoid contact with sick people, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and get tested if symptomatic or potentially exposed, regardless of vaccination status. More information is at loudoun.gov/covid19testing.

The county government recently announced it will continue providing vaccinations to anyone 12 years and older at the Dulles Town Center clinic for a week longer than planned, as the county prepares to open another, smaller vaccination site in September.

The Dulles Town Center vaccination site will close permanently at noon at Friday, Sept. 3. Details about the new vaccination site will be released as soon as possible, according to the county government.