Lovettsville Fined $20K for Wastewater Plant Violations

A string of mechanical failures and operation mishaps at Lovettsville’s wastewater treatment plant has resulted the levy of a $20,702 civil penalty and a corrective order from the state.

The violations occurred between December 2020 and May and resulted in the release of solids or inadequately treated effluent into the outfall.

The town initially faced a fine of $30,000. The council hired an outside attorney to document the facts of each violation event and to negotiate a lower settlement, hoping for a reduced fine of $14,000.

The town’s utility staff is working with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Water Compliance to develop a detailed operations and maintenance plan to address the problems.

The Town Council on Aug. 18 voted unanimously to pay the penalty, which will be paid in four installments over a year; pay the attorney a fee that was not disclosed in the motion; and to authorize the town manager to execute the Consent Order.