Letter: Evan Parrott, Ashburn

Editor: I suppose we taxpayers of Loudoun County were naive to expect to read a follow-on to last week’s Loudoun Now story about an unexpected shortfall in county revenues from “data center” operations.

I, for one, expected (hoped, actually) to read about the Board of Supervisors directing all departments to conduct an intensive search for projects and programs to cut, postpone, delay or even eliminate, and provide a list of recommendations to the board for review—with public input encouraged. That’s what responsible stewards of corporate or public resources typically do when faced with financial or budget realities.

Instead, we were treated to a front-page story about one of the more extravagant—and costly—projects currently underway in the county: “Highway Renaming Panel Narrows Options.”

I would expect to see that particular project high on a list of recommended cuts, along with such frivolous projects as the contracted half-million dollar “study” of the merits of a police department vs. a sheriff’s office for Loudoun County (a “study” that is a clear case of fraud, waste and abuse, in my mind). I am sure there are many other “pet projects” that qualify for honest scrutiny at this time of revenue shortfalls.

I challenge the board to meet the revenue shortfall by conducting an honest evaluation of all county expenditures and determine which ones are vital, essential, nice-to-have, postpone, or eliminate. Mr. Hemstreet’s annual assessment is not the answer for poor governance.

Evan Parrott, Ashburn