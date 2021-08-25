Metallica Writes NOVA College $100K Nursing Grant

Northern Virginia Community College has been awarded a $100,000 competitive grant funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and led by the American Association of Community Colleges to support the college’s Certified Nursing Assistant program.

“As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path—from electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical, maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers; and that just scratches the surface—those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible,” stated James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist/guitarist and co-founder. “We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople.”

The funding will help students in NOVA’s CNA program, for whom cost is often a barrier, with support from the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which is now in its third year. That entry-level credential can open the door to an in-demand job in a growing industry.

“Our region saw nearly 9,100 job postings for healthcare positions last quarter. This data highlights the critical need to grow the regional talent pipeline,” stated Steven Partridge, vice president of strategy, research and workforce innovation at NOVA. “We are honored to partner with Metallica, AWMH and AACC to expand training opportunities and remove barriers to enable more individuals to pursue their career in healthcare.”