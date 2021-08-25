Middleburg’s Panebianco Takes Leadership of VACP

During the annual conference of the Virginia Association of the Chiefs of Police, Middleburg Police Chief Anthony “A.J.” Panebianco was named president of VACP for 2021-2022.

Panebianco has served on the VACP Executive Committee for seven years, most recently as first vice president. He is the 95thpresident of the association. It is the first time an officer from a jurisdiction as small as Middleburg has held the post.

“I am honored to represent the Town of Middleburg, the more than 600 members of VACP, and all police officers serving in law enforcement across the Commonwealth,” Panebianco stated. “We are at a crucial time of very important reforms in policing, to include additional emphasis on high-standards of conduct for officers and investment in training for crisis intervention.”

Over the coming year, it is expected that police reforms will continue to be a key topic of discussion with the governor, the General Assembly, and communities across Virginia.

“The town is appreciative of Chief A.J.’s continued commitment to the tenets of law enforcement that encourage partnerships with communities and ensure public safety,” Mayor Bridge Littleton said. “I commend Chief A.J. for this leadership role and am grateful that Middleburg’s history of effective community policing can support law enforcement across the commonwealth.”