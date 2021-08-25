Riverside Parkway Extension Set to Open

Loudoun County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the final segment of Riverside Parkway Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m.

The Riverside Parkway segment has eliminated Lexington Drive and now extends Riverside Parkway from Riverside Commons Plaza to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard, completing a missing link in the county’s road network. The new segment provides the final roadway connection between River Creek Parkway and Loudoun County Parkway, offering an alternative to Rt. 7.

The project constructed a four-lane, median-divided roadway from Riverside Commons Plaza to Loudoun County Parkway at George Washington Boulevard. The project also included the removal of Lexington Drive on both sides of Rt. 7, a new water main and the replacement of the existing temporary traffic signal at Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard with a permanent signal.

The ribbon cutting will take place at the new segment’s intersection with Loudoun County Parkway in the vicinity of20065 Lakeview Center Plaza in Ashburn.

The roadway is scheduled to open to traffic the week of Sept. 5.