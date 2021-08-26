Celebrate Purcellville Signups Begin

The Purcellville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is inviting town businesses and nonprofits toregister onlineto participate in Celebrate Purcellville.

This new townwide event will be held Oct. 4-10, and is designed to encourage residents and visitors to shop at local businesses, enjoy local food and beverage options, tour the town, and enjoy live music and activities.

There is a $25 fee to register. The deadline to register is 5p.m. Sept. 17. Theapplication is available on the town website.

Participants will be listed on the Celebrate Purcellville webpage and in the Celebrate Purcellville passport and will be expected to provide special offers, discounts, coupons, or other giveaways during the week.

Visitors take Celebrate Purcellville passports to participating businesses and organizations to be stamped. Passports with a minimum of 10 stamps may be turned in by Oct. 10 for a chance to win a prize.

In addition to the passport program, activities will include trivia, a movie, live music, food, and guided history tours.

For details, go topurcellvilleva.gov/997/Celebrate-Purcellville.