Ladies Board Rummage Sale Donation Accepted Saturday

The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital will host only one Donation Day in preparation for its 82nd annual Rummage Sale this year.

Donations may be dropped off Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four locations across Leesburg, Middleburg and Purcellville. Those are Inova Loudoun Hospital, 44045 Riverside Parkway, Leesburg; Inova Loudoun Hospital – Cornwall Campus, 224 Cornwall Street, Leesburg; Middleburg Charter School, 101 N Madison St, Middleburg and Loudoun Valley High School, 340 N Maple Ave, Purcellville.

The Ladies Board will not accept some items this year, including as large appliances, guns and ammunition, aquariums.

And some things will be different about the sale itself this year, starting with the location.

The 82nd Annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Loudoun County Fairgrounds, 17558 Dry Mill Road west of Leesburg.

Admission is free during regular sale hours. VIP tickets for early entrance and premium parking are $50 in advance, and will let ticketholders in from noon to 3 p.m. a day early, on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Rummage Sale was named the 2016 Annual Tourism Event of the Year in Loudoun, and named Best Annual Charity Event in Northern Virginia for three consecutive years from 2015 to 2017 by Virginia Living magazine. The bargain shopping extravaganzaa offers deals on everything from antiques, to books, clothing, tools, sports equipment, electronics, and more.

VIP ticket sales and the Rummage Sale benefit Inova Loudoun Hospital and nursing scholarships.

For the full list of acceptable donations, more information about the sale, and VIP tickets, go to LadiesBoard.org or call 703-771-2985.