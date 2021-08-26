Letter: Glen Peterson, Hamilton

Editor: I met Dave LaRock in 2013 as he went door to door in my Hamilton neighborhood, and voted for him that year in the Republican primary and in the November general election.

He seemed to be thoughtful with good ideas about transportation, science, and technology.Fast forward eight years:I was surprised that Dave was one of three Virginia GOP delegates who sent a letter to Vice President Pence asking him to postpone the counting of the presidential electoral votes, that he continued to cast doubt on the integrity of that election, and that he blamed Antifa for much of the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Even more surprising to me is Dave’s recent response to the COVID-19 vaccine and masking. Dave’s initial response to COVID-19 was laudable, with common sense suggestions on how to stay safe.But as the political winds appear to have swept the Republican Party away from truly caring about their neighbors and the common good to instead demanding individual freedoms to avoid both masking and vaccinations, Dave has taken the lead in fighting vaccine and mask mandates. Pervotelarock.us, Dave immediately challenged the governor’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for state employees in the Executive Branch, and he is suggesting that the vaccine itself might be to blame for COVID infections in the UK, Israel, Chile, and other countries with high vaccination rates.

I recently met Paul Siker in a friend’s home.Paul is running against Dave LaRock for the 33rd District delegate seat. Paul appeals to moderate conservatives like me because he has a sensible approach to politics and to the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul considers himself a fiscally responsible pragmatic centrist. He respects medical science, fully supports vaccination and common-sense masking requirements, and has a track record as an entrepreneur and small business owner as one that can work with others to find consensus and get things done.

There is a growing conservative movement right here in Loudoun County that rejects the governing style we have seen in recent years, and seeks to strengthen our democratic institutions, not ruin them. Please join me and other conservatives and independents in supporting Paul Siker for the Virginia House of Delegates 33rd District seat on Nov. 2.

Glen Peterson, Hamilton