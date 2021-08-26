Loudoun Arts Film Festival Returns

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival will return to 50 West Vineyards near Middleburg for its second year of drive-in screenings of award-winning films, fine art, live music, and wine under the stars.

The film festival will be held the weekends of Sept. 10-12 and Sept. 17-19. It will also be held during the week of Sept. 13-16 at Artistic Fuel in Leesburg.

“Our first year was an incredible success under extreme conditions. We were able to pull off a 7-day first year festival at a gorgeous venue championing all the arts and providing a safe rest-bite from COVID-19 and its emotional fatigue,” said Kaeley Boyle, the festival’s co-founder and director. “LAFF embodies the heart of Loudoun County, community. It’s a collaboration between local business leaders, artists and community members that provides a platform for individuals to speak their truths in a safe and beautiful space.”

This year’s film festival will showcase more than 150 films and video projects, from award-winning feature and short films to selected screenplays and music videos. Films shown at 50 West will begin at sundown on a 40-foot inflatable movie screen.

The festival will also include question-and-answer sessions with the filmmakers, table reads, and happy hours.

There will also be live music from 11 different local and regional talents, including Henry Conlon, the Willie White Band, and David Mininberg. And the pop-up Lee Grunewald Fine Art gallery will be a curated experience of seven regional artists exhibited throughout the Frank Lloyd Wright-style deckhouse on the south side of the 50 West property.

Single tickets for a block of short films at Artistic Fuel are $10. Drive-in tickets for 50 West screenings are $40.

The Loudoun Arts Film Festival is a nonprofit organization serving as a platform for independent filmmaking, creative expression and immersive entertainment, with a mission to entertain and engage audiences by curating innovative and compelling films that reflect Loudoun County’s increasingly diverse community. It is presented this year by 50 West Vineyards, Artistic Fuel and the Loudoun Arts Council.

More information, including the complete program and tickets, are at LoudounArtsFilmFest.com.