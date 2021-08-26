Loudoun’s New Vaccine Clinic Planned at Sterling Elementary

Loudoun County’s COVID-19 vaccination site will move from the Dulles Town Center to Sterling Elementary School starting Saturday, Sept. 4.

The new vaccination site, at 200 West Church Road in Sterling, will be open weekly by appointment only, with appointments available Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccinations are free and open to everyone age 12 years and over.

“We are committed to being a COVID-19 vaccine provider for those unable to obtain vaccine through their medical provider or neighborhood pharmacy and we appreciate the partnership with Loudoun County Public Schools that makes that possible,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend.

COVID-19 vaccines are also now widely available throughout Loudoun County from many providers, such as medical offices and pharmacies. Facing slower demand, the Dulles Town Center vaccination site has already shifted to limited hours of operation. The complete schedule is posted on the county’s website at loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine. Go there, to vaccinate.virginia.govor vaccines.gov to find a vaccine.