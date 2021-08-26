Lovettsville Council Moves to Help Businesses, Nonprofits

While still debating how to spend the bulk of its anticipated $2.3 million federal allotment under the American Recue Plan Act, the Lovettsville Town Council is working to quickly funnel support to town nonprofits and businesses.

During its Aug. 19 meeting, the council voted to allocate $25,000 to support nonprofits and $25,000 for a business interruption grant program that will be administered through the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

The action came after representatives of the Lovettsville Waterford Ruritan Club and the Lovettsville Lions Club told the council about the increased need for services they have seen during the pandemic, when their ability to raise funds has been severely limited.

While holding off on deciding whether to commit money to other specific projects, the council also agreed to devote 80% of the available funds, $1.82 million, to infrastructure, water and sewer and drainage projects. The remaining 20%, $456,000, would be divided among projects that support travel, tourism, and hospitality; business interruption grants; nonprofit support; and town operations.

Town Manager Sam Finz said the top staff priority was to install a sludge disposal management system at the wastewater treatment plant. Although the cost is not known, he said the system would provide an ongoing operational savings at the plant.

The town has received the first payment of $1,140,231. A second payment from the federal program is expected next year.