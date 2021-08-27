Belmont Station Elementary Class is Quarantining After Positive Test

A Belmont Station Elementary School second grade teacher tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, just after the first day of classes for students in the county. The teacher and her entire class will quarantine for two weeks, as the students were deemed close contacts.

The students will continue classes via synchronous online instruction using the Schoology platform during the quarantine period.

“We are prepared to quarantine individuals, or groups, or whole classes of students should that be necessary to keep everybody safe,” Ashley Ellis, the assistant superintendent of Instruction, said earlier of the return to in-person instruction. “We’ll be using Schoology, which will enable us to make sure that we’re still providing all of the resources and instructional material to students in the event that they need to quarantine.“

Because of the state education department’s emphasis on in-person instruction, Ellis said there will not be a return to the hybrid model used last year.