Hillsboro Collects Supplies for Afghan Refugees

During tonight’s finale of the Music in the Gap concert series, organizers will be collecting donations to support Afghan refugees are arriving to the U.S. through Dulles airport.

Many of refugees are without shoes, extra clothing, personal items and more. Donations of new or gently used adult and children’s clothing and shoes, and new toiletries are requested.



There will be a donation bin outside the Old Stone School on the back verandah by the brick logo mural wall. Items may be dropped off anytime Friday and during tonight’s concert by Calgary, featuring Cal Everett, Gary Smallwood and Todd Wright.

Over the weekend the Hillsboro Town Council will deliver the items to drop-off locations coordinated byLoudoun Soccer Club.