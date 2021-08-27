Honorees Sought for Lovettsville’s Veterans’ Memorial

The deadline to add an engraved paver to honor an individual to Lovettsville’s town Veterans’ Memorial prior to the Veterans Day Ceremony is Oct. 1.

The memorial recognizes those who are serving or have servedhas served or is currently serving in U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, or Coast Guard,regardless of where they live, and where they come from.

The cost of the engraved pavers is $250 each.

For an order form and more details, go to lovettsvilleva.gov.