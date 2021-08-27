Loudoun Libraries Resume Sunday Service, Expand Hours

The Loudoun County Public Library system is resuming Sunday hours at seven branches.

Starting this Sunday, the Ashburn, Brambleton, Cascades, Gum Spring, Purcellville, Rust and Sterling branches will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Patrons are also getting longer hours each day. Prior to the pandemic closures, Sunday service didn’t begin until 1 p.m. Additionally, all libraries will open at 9:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday beginning Monday, Aug. 30. Starting Friday, Sept. 3, 9 p.m. closings on Fridays return at the Brambleton and Sterling branches.

“With the new school year at hand, we’re delighted to be back open on Sundays and increase opening hours across the system,” LCPL Director Chang Liu said in announcing the changes. “Customers now have more access to their library than ever before.”

The updated schedules for LCPL branches are:

Ashburn, Cascades, Gum Spring, Purcellville and Rust:

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Brambleton and Sterling:

Monday-Friday: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

Lovettsville and Middleburg:

Monday-Thursday: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Law Library in downtown Leesburg, which provides resources for attorneys,pro selitigants and law students, is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.