Middleburg Cancels Oktoberfest

Amid rising COVID-19 caseloads and increasing virus transmission rates, the Middleburg Town Council on Thursday voted to pull the plug on its Oktoberfest event.

The event had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18.

During their Aug. 26 meeting, council members discussed several options to provide more public health safeguards—including requiring masks and limiting crowd sizes—but each was viewed as unenforceable or inadequate in the current environment. In the end, members agreed the public health risk was too great to move forward.

The action follows the decision by the Town of Lovettsville earlier this month to cancel its large multi-day Oktoberfest program, in part because of the uncertainty caused by the increasing cases attributable to the Delta variant.

The Middleburg event is spearheaded by Mary Ann Burns and her family and staff at Old Ox Brewery.

Mayor Bridge Littleton called the decision “heartbreaking.”

“This feels awful, but we love working with you and can’t thank you enough for all your hard work,” he said to Burns.

The council also agreed to reimburse businesses for expenses related to the event that cannot be recouped or held over to next year’s event.