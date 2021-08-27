Purcellville Extends Deadline for Pullen House Bids

The Town of Purcellville announced today that the deadline for bids in the sale of the Pullen house has been extended a week, to Sept. 20.

The town also added a second day for prospective buyers to participate in a site visit, at 9 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 7.Those wishing to attend should contact Kathy Elgin atkelgin@purcellvilleva.gov.

The new submission deadline is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20.

The property, located adjacent to Firemans Field and across the street from Town Hall, is comprised of two lots, with one 15,661 square feet and the other 5,831 square feet. As a whole, the property consists of .51 acres.

The town purchased the property in 2011 for $175,00 with plans for overflow parking, development of a pocket park, a storage location for special events equipment, or other income-generating opportunities. This year, the property was assessed at $264,300.

The council in January stated an intent to get at least $330,000 for the property, but no minimum bid was included in the final bid solicitation.

Additional details are available in IFB#TC-2021-03, which is available for download from the Town’s Bid Board atpurcellvilleva.gov/bids.