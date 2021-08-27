Vaccines to be Required for All LCPS Teachers and Staff

All Loudoun County Public Schools teachers and staff will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 starting on Nov. 1, the district announced today.

Staff members who have received at least the first dose of a vaccine must show proof by Oct. 1; any staff member who does not have such proof will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, and will report the results to the administration.

“Ensuring our staff has taken every precaution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 is an important step to help keep students in the classrooms as much as possible,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler said.

The announcement comes as a second grade teacher at Belmont Station Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The teacher’s class will now quarantine for two weeks, and will continue with synchronous virtual instruction.

In neighboring Fairfax County, a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all school district employees was announced last week. There, employees have until late October to show proof of vaccination. If employees refuse to get the shots, they must submit to routine testing.

All state employees are required to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 by Sept. 1, Gov. Northam announced on Aug. 5.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, 73.5% of Loudouners aged 18 and up are fully vaccinated, and 79.8% have received at least one dose.

Students returned to classes yesterday, and next week will mark the first full week of in-person instruction in the county since March 12, 2020, which classes were suspended at the onset of the pandemic.