Construction Progress Continues at Hanson Park

Crews have begun installing retaining walls at the baseball diamonds at Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park as work continues on what will be one of Loudoun’s biggest park projects.

The 257-acre park, on Evergreen Mills Road between Brambleton and Willowsford, will include17 athletic fields with lighting,including two artificial turf fields and one cricket field; five ponds; the historic Hanson House; an event lodge and nature center; a skate plaza and disc golf course; a splash pad and playground with inclusive features; and open space and wooded trails.

It is on land formerly owned by writer, State Department official and nonprofit worker Haldore Hanson, and named for him and his wife. Hanson died in 1992, and in keeping with the wishes of the Hansons, the Hanson Family Partnership agreed to sell the land to Loudoun Countyonlyfor use as a park. The property was acquired in 2009 through negotiations with the Hanson family, Dominion Power and the National Park Service as a part of a United States Department of Interior program.

In August, crews began work installing the baseball diamond retaining walls and continued their work installing sod and sports netting at the rectangular fields, along with construction work on boardwalks, asphalt paving the basketball court, and plumbing and foundation work at the splashpad, all according to a county government update. That is in addition to work at the Hanson House, along with other irrigation and utility work.

Security cameras have also been installed, because of on the construction site.

When complete, the park will be operated by the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.It is expected to be done in Fiscal Year 2023.