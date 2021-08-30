Harris Teeter Begins Round Up Campaign for United Way, Salvation Army

Harris Teeter today the launched its United Way and Salvation Army Round Up Campaign.

Through Nov. 2, Harris Teeter shoppers will be invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout with 100 percent of funds raised to be distributed evenly among local United Way chapters and Salvation Army commands throughout Harris Teeter’s market areas.

“COVID-19 continues to impact many programs which fund critical programs for nonprofits like The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program. By offering a convenient way for our valued associates and loyal shoppers to give back, we can help ensure our communities continue to have access to the critical resources they need,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter.

All funds collected through the campaign will remain local, benefitting the United Way chapter and The Salvation Army command in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money is donated.