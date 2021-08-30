Henway Hard Cider Hosts Grown-Up Field Day

Henway Hard Cider in Bluemont held a field day for grown-ups Saturday to benefit the Boulder Crest Foundation.

Teams started the Aug. 28 event with a pancake breakfast before competing in classic events like giant Jenga, tug of war, crab walk soccer and potato sack relays. That went along with the cider, live music, dishes from Bird Bites Kitchen and barbecue from Jordan Springs Market as they competed for top score, most spirited team, and top fundraising team in support of Boulder Crest Foundation.

The Boulder Crest Foundation is a charitable organization helping combat veterans, first responders and their families who have experienced trauma overcome post-traumatic stress.

Learn more at henwayhardcider.com and bouldercrest.org.

Teams compete in crab-walk soccer at Henway Hard Cider’s Adult Field Day Saturday, Aug. 28. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]