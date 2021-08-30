Loudoun Cares Announces 3rd Annual Art Auction

Loudoun Cares has announced its third annual Art Auction, hosted by NOVAIS Partners, at the Center of Innovative Technology on Oct. 16 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Our annual Art Auction traditionally offers residents a chance to gather together for a fun evening viewing and bidding on beautiful artwork while helping support our community,” stated Loudoun Cares Executive Director Valerie Pisierra. “This year, we are excited to offer in-person attendance plus live streaming. We do hope that the community will continue to support our mission of ‘Connecting Those Who Serve with Those In Need.’”

The Annual Art Auction is Loudoun Cares’ largest fundraising event of the year and gives art lovers the chance to buy art by the local community and support the nonprofit’s work. This year will feature more than 80 art pieces by artists in Northern Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and DC, with 2D and 3D artwork, ceramics and jewelry.

Proceeds from the Art Auction will benefit Loudoun Cares, a nonprofit organization serving Loudoun County residents through an information ConnectLine and online Volunteer Center.

Loudoun Cares’ ConnectLine, at 703-669-4636 or 703-669-INFO, provides information and assistance to Loudoun County residents in need of health and human services. In 2020, the ConnectLine fielded more than 4,000 calls and connected more than 1,300 households with organizations that could help them through hardship.

Through a combination of COVID-19 funding, Loudoun Cares and the Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington have partnered to disperse rental assistance to families adversely affected by this global crisis. Since April 9, 2019, they have dispersed more than $1.37 million, keeping more than 760 Loudoun County families in their homes.

And Loudoun Cares’ online volunteer center, at volunteer.loudouncares.org, matches citizens and business volunteers with local nonprofits who need volunteer support. The organization’s goal is to increase volunteerism in Loudoun County and to match those who serve with those in need. In 2020, the Volunteer Center connected more than 1,700 volunteers to local nonprofits.

Artists interested in consigning or donating work can also find the call for artists on the Loudoun Cares website at loudouncares.org/art-auction-artists. Submissions are due Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple, and include light refreshments. The Center for Innovative Technology is at 2214 Rock Hill Rd. in Herndon.

Find more online at LoudounCares.org/2021-art-auction or Facebook.com/LoudounCares. Buy tickets at eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-art-auction-tickets-164330692525. To sponsor the event, contact Valerie Pisierra at valerie@loudouncares.org.

For more information about how to volunteer or to request volunteers, visit loudouncares.org.