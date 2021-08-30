Loudoun Chamber Adopts Vaccination-or-Test Requirement for Events

The Loudoun Chamber of Commerce has adopted a new policy, effective Sept. 7, requiring attendees at its in-person indoor events, meetings, or other activities to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The temporary policy offers exemptions for medical, religious, or other valid reasons, or for those who provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of attending the activity. The policy will be reassessed monthly.

“This policy was not adopted lightly, but after weeks of careful consideration, research and discussion. It was a data-driven decision based on the undeniable fact that vaccinated individuals are exponentially less likely to contract and transmit the virus to others,” Chamber President Tony Howard said in the announcement of the policy.

Like many community organizations, after a year of virtual operations, the chamber was returning to its schedule of weekly activities—ranging from networking mixers to major policy forums—when COVID-19 cases began increasing with the arrival of the Delta variant.

Howard said the main objective of this policy is to ensure the health and safety of all attendees and guests at Loudoun Chamber events and meetings. In addition, the policy is intended to provide assurance to all attendees the organization takes seriously its obligation to protect their health, and to help limit the spread of this deadly virus in the community.

Howard said the vaccine policy was needed to ensure the Chamber could fully carry out its obligation to serve its members.

“This pandemic proved that, while remote meeting platforms and other technologies have their place, humans thrive on face-to-face interaction, something our Chamber specializes in. Without bold action, government restrictions to limit COVID-19 will return and many businesses will suffer,” Howard said. “My hope is everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated against COVID-19. We know from CDC data that the unvaccinated are at exponentially greater risk to contract and transmit COVID-19, are nearly 30 times more likely to be hospitalized and 120 times more likely to die from this virus.”

The Loudoun Chamber’s policy on COVID-19 vaccine requirementcan be found here.