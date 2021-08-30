Loudoun’s Flying Ace Wins Double Gold, Silver in National Competition

Flying Ace Distillery’s Blended Bourbon Cask Proof was awarded Double Gold, and its Blended Bourbon at 90 proof was awarded Silver at this year’s North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition.

The Tasting Awards were held over three days of blind tastings in more than 60 categories. Awards for Double Gold and Best of Show were based on the highest score ratings.

“We are honored to accept these awards at this year’s North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition,” said Greg Moore, master distiller at Flying Ace Distillery. “This was a team effort. We are all extremely proud of the awards and are excited to make Flying Ace Farm and the agricultural bounty Loudoun County, Virginia has to offer a major player in the nationwide bourbon distillery landscape.”

This year, the annual North American Bourbon and Whiskey Competition saw 48% more entries than in years past.Flying Ace opened in April on an 85-acre farm near the village of Taylorstown.

For more information, go to FlyingAceFarm.com.