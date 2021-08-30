Region Economic Partnership to Reorganize, Relaunch

The Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, the group created in 2019 during the region’s bid for Amazon’s HQ2, is working to formalize into a regional economic development organization.

The alliance has issued a request for proposals for a consultant to help develop and establish a formal, joint regional economic development organization, supplementing the efforts of local economic development offices such as the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

The alliance has operated under the direction of economic development staff from the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William, and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.

“With the combined strengths of our counties and cities, there is no better place to be in the business of economic development than right here in Northern Virginia,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer stated. “Economic development is a team sport, and we’re looking for a partner to help organize our efforts and ensure that Northern Virginia is synonymous with ‘inNOVAtion.’”

The request for proposals details that the project’s final report will include stakeholder survey results, examples of best-in-class regional economic development organizations, recommended organizational structure including staffing and budget, a strategic plan, a marketing plan including media kit for relaunch, and a phased timeline for the organization’s growth.

The full NOVA EDA RFP is at biz.loudoun.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/NOVA-EDA-RFP-2021.pdf. Loudoun Economic Development will be answering questions and accepting responses on behalf of the NOVA EDA. All responses must be received at LoudounBiz@loudoun.gov no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

For more information on the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, visit NOVAEDA.org.