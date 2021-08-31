Battery Failure Cited in Truck Fire; 1 Injured

A Loudoun firefighter suffered minor burns while battling a box truck fire caused by a battery failure Saturday afternoon.

According to Loudoun Fire Rescue, just after 2 p.m. Aug. 28, county dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle on fire on Ocean Court in Sterling. Crews from Sterling Park, Kincora, Dulles South, and Moorefield were dispatched to a box truck on fire next to a building. The units arrived to find the box truck with visible smoke, but the fire had not reached the building.

The call was upgraded to a hazardous materials response because of batteries in the fire and crews remained on scene to prevent the numerous lithium batteries from reigniting.

The injured firefighter was transported to the hospital for treatment and one civilian was transported for evaluation.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office (determined the fire was accidental caused by a battery failure and estimated damages are estimated at total $400,000, $300,000 for the lost cargo and $100,000 for the vehicle.