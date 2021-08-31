Driver Charged after Hit and Run Crash

A 28-year-old West Virginia woman was charged with hit and run and child endangerment following a crash in Sterling on Monday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 4 p.m. Aug. 30 to a crash involving two vehicles on Dulles Town Circle. One vehicle had overturned. Witnesses reported that two adult occupants of the vehicle that overturned fled the scene on foot with two young children.

Deputies located the group running away from the scene. All four were found to have been injured in the crash.

The driver was charged with felony hit and run and two counts of child neglect and was held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.