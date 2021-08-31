School Board Member Leslee King Dies After Heart Procedure

School Board member Leslee King has passed away on Tuesday, after complications from a heart procedure earlier this summer.

“Leslee was a dedicated board member and fierce advocate for every student,” said Chairwoman Breda Sheridan, who served alongside King for two years. “She prepared, researched and spoke unapoligetically to her positions. Her support and friendship throughout this most difficult and challenging term was unwavering. I will miss my colleague and ally, and most importantly, my friend.

King had represented the Broad Run district since 2019, when she received 61% of the vote in the election. She served as chair of the Finance and Operations and Student Services committees and was a member of the Equity and Outreach committees.

She spent her professional career working as a software engineer. During her career, she worked with all branches of the military, the U.S. Central Command, Defense Information Systems Agency, Department of Homeland Security and Department of State, among others.

In a statement, superintendent Scott Ziegler said “As a school board member, Ms. King was a positive force for good. Her voice for all children never wavered and she always spoke her mind in the kindest way possible. I looked forward to her wit and wisdom at our meetings. She will be missed.”

School board members shared their condolences and memories of King on social media.

“Leslee was a relentlessly positive person who never ran out of optimism, kindness, and stories about her children and grandchildren,” her fellow board member, Ian Sertokin (Blue Ridge) said. “She cared deeply for all of our students and staff, and I will miss her greatly.”