Student Athletes Must be Vaccinated for COVID-19 Come Winter Season

Students participating in VHSL athletics will be required to show proof of vaccination for all winter and spring sports, and for out-season practice, beginning Nov. 8, the school district announced today.

Athletes participating in fall 2021 sports are not subject to the vaccination requirement.

“This vaccination requirement for our student-athletes demonstrates our commitment to the safety of everyone within our schools and communities,” superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a statement. “While LCPS acknowledges this is a difficult decision for some families, it is a necessary step that we must take to limit the disruptions to the learning environment, keep students safe and remain in in-person learning and activities.”

Any student-athlete who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a bona fide religious belief will be required to submit weekly negative COVID-19 test results.

Fairfax County announced a similar requirement for VHSL student athletes last week.