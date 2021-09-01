Brambleton Childcare Center Employee Charged with Abuse

An investigation by the Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest today of a Brambleton childcare center employee for alleged child abuse.

Martha T. Moreno de Medrano, 65, of Leesburg, is charged with one count of felony cruelty and injuries to children. She worked at the Chesterbrook Academy on Cotton Grass Way in Brambleton since 2015. Multiple children were identified as victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began with a complaint of concerning behavior from the employee with an infant on Aug. 3.

Moreno de Medrano was held without bond at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center.

Martha Moreno de Medrano [Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Photo]